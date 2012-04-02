(Updates with Simon in for Monfils)
PARIS, April 2 World number nine Mardy Fish has
pulled out of the United States' Davis Cup quarter-final against
France, who will be without world number 14 Gael Monfils for
this week's tie.
Fish had a health scare on Thursday in Miami after suffering
extreme fatigue and was told by doctors to rest, the U.S. Tennis
Association said on their website (www.usta.com) on Monday.
World number 66 Ryan Harrison replaces Fish in the squad.
Monfils misses out with a stomach injury so Gilles Simon
comes in, the French tennis federation said in a statement.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra are
the other players already in the side for the tie starting on
Friday on the claycourts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Gregory Blachier, editing by
Tony Jimenez)