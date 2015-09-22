PARIS, Sept 22 Yannick Noah is looking to restore old-fashioned values to the French Davis Cup team as he embarks on his third stint as captain.

Les Bleus were beaten in last year's final, their third at that stage in 13 seasons, and Noah believes they need to bring back the same core assets that halped them triumph in 2001.

"Unity, solidarity, team spirit. Some of those words have disappeared. Let's reintroduce them," he told a news conference at Roland Garros.

"We can only do better. If we tell ourselves that we give everything together (for four ties) I think we have a chance to win."

The last Frenchman to capture a grand slam title, Noah led his country to Davis Cup glory in 1991 and 1996 and believes the generation led by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can land the trophy for the 10th time.

"The players are all almost 30," said Noah who was previously in charge from 1991-92 and 1995-98. "The goal is to be ready for the first round (next year).

"Don't forget Roger Federer won his first Davis Cup (for Switzerland) at the age of 34. We still have time."

Noah, one of France's favourite sportsmen, was once number three in the world and won the French Open in 1983.

Also a popular singer, he said he would put his artistic career on hold during his spell in charge before adding he did "not want a contract".

"In my other life I have finished my tour," added Noah. "I decide on my concert dates, I'm my own boss. Right now I'm 100 percent Davis Cup captain." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)