(Adds further details)

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Gilles Simon has been included in France's team to face Argentina in this weekend's Davis Cup quarter-final tie after Richard Gasquet had to pull out with an ankle problem, captain Arnaud Clement said on Thursday.

"The most important thing is that Gilles is in great form and feeling confident," Clement told a news conference.

"Everyone was expecting Richard given his early season results but he is still feeling pain in his ankle."

World number 13 Simon had reached at least the quarter-finals in four of his last five tournaments.

French number one Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Carlos Belocq in the first singles rubber on Friday, with Simon playing Juan Monaco.

David Nalbandian and Horacio Zeballos will face Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra in Saturday's doubles on clay in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar)