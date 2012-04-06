* Almagro, Ferrer put Spain in charge against Austria
* Americans battle back to level at 1-1 with France
* Czechs tied with Serbia, Croatia with Argentina
* Stepanek, Tipsarevic clash after thriller in Prague
(Adds Del Potro win)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, April 6 Holders Spain raced into a 2-0
lead over Austria in the opening singles when Nicolas Almagro
and David Ferrer outplayed Juergen Melzer and Andreas
Haider-Maurer respectively in Friday's Davis Cup quarter-finals.
As the four World Group ties got underway, with France
against the U.S., Czech Republic versus Serbia and Argentina
hosting Croatia all even at 1-1, Almagro thumped Melzer 6-2 6-2
6-4 and Ferrer thrashed Haider-Maurer 6-1 6-3 6-1.
Those performances put the favourites in command on the clay
in blustery Marina d'Or on the Spanish coast.
"That was possibly my best match in Davis Cup," Almagro said
in an interview with Spanish television after giving Spain,
missing talisman and world number two Rafa Nadal, a blistering
start as they bid for a fourth title in five years.
"I knew that I was going to be nervous and I was tense at
the start and so were the first three or four games," added the
world number 12. "But I threw off the shackles and then the
tennis started to flow."
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, leading the French charge against the
Americans, carved out a 1-0 lead for the 2010 finalists when he
beat teenager Ryan Harrison 7-5 6-2 2-6 6-2.
But John Isner levelled the best-of-five tie with a 6-3 6-2
7-5 dismissal of Gilles Simon in glamorous Monte Carlo.
Harrison was warned by the umpire after slamming his racket
into the ground when he double-faulted in the second set but
said he enjoyed his first live Davis Cup singles rubber.
"I had a lot of fun," said the 19-year-old. "It's a great
experience to represent your country, playing in an environment
where you're representing something greater than yourself. I
loved it."
OBSCENE GESTURE
The Czechs took an early lead in Prague in their tie against
2010 winners Serbia - without world number one Novak Djokovic -
when Tomas Berdych hammered Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-1 6-2.
Radek Stepanek and Janko Tipsarevic then traded blows for
more than five hours before Serb Tipsarevic saved two match
points to level at 7-7 in the final set and went on to clinch a
nail-biting 5-7 6-4 6-4 4-6 9-7 success.
The match ended in controversy as Stepanek refused to shake
hands with Tipsarevic, who had to be restrained by team mates
and later accused the Czech of making an obscene gesture.
"Stepanek not only refused to shake hands but he also showed
me a middle finger and this is completely outrageous,"
Tipsarevic told Serbian TV.
"Never in my career has this happened to me and all I can
say is that I am completely stunned by his behaviour," the world
number eight added.
"I think I played one of the worst matches for my country in
the Davis Cup but the important thing is that I won to put us
back on level terms."
There was a classic Davis Cup party atmosphere at Parque
Roca in Buenos Aires for David Nalbandian's opening singles
against Marin Cilic as Argentina seek to make up for the
disappointment of losing to Spain in the 2011 and 2008 finals.
However, Cilic stayed focused amid the drumming and raucous
chanting in the 14,000 capacity arena to edge the former world
number three 5-7 6-4 4-6 7-6 6-3 in a five-hour thriller on the
clay court.
World number 10 Juan Martin Del Potro then put the hosts
level with a 6-2 7-6 6-1 win over big-serving Ivo Karlovic
despite suffering stomach pain and vomiting on Friday morning
and needing medical attention for a nosebleed in the third set.
TRICKY MATCH
Clay kings Spain, who have won their last 22 home Davis Cup
ties, appear far too strong for underdogs Austria despite the
absence of Nadal and the doubles pair in the 2011 final of
Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez.
French Open champion Nadal has opted not to play in the
competition in an Olympic year, citing the packed calendar, and
is carrying a knee injury aggravated last week in Miami.
Verdasco and Lopez have been replaced after disappointing
doubles performances in last year's victorious campaign.
Almagro and Ferrer ensured Nadal will not be missed too much
as they put Spain on the verge of a September semi-final against
France or United States.
Ferrer said his match was much easier than he expected.
"He (Haider-Maurer) made a lot of mistakes and I was able to
play my game without ever really getting into a rhythm," the
world number five told Spanish TV.
"Let's hope we can wrap things up tomorrow (in the doubles)
but it's going to be a tricky match."
Spain captain Alex Corretja said he may have to deploy
Almagro or Ferrer to partner Marcel Granollers on Saturday as
Marc Lopez was carrying a back injury.
In sunny and breezy conditions at the Monte Carlo Country
Club, Isner conjured the shot of the day against Simon, a
stunning backhand pass, to break the Frenchman for a fourth time
before serving out the match to love.
"That was one of the crazier points I have won and to do it
on such a big point," Isner told reporters.
"Essentially it was a match point. If I win that, I am able
to serve for the match."
France have a tough challenge on Saturday to prevent the
U.S. taking a 2-1 lead into Sunday's reverse singles when Julien
Benneteau and Michael Llodra take on the world's number one
doubles pair Bob and Mike Bryan.
(Additional reporting by Teresa Larraz in Madrid, Chrystel
Boulet-Euchin in Monte Carlo, Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires and
Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Ken Ferris and
Alison Wildey)