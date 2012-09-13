(Adds Del Potro quotes, Argentina v Czech Republic draw)
* United States face Spain in Gijon
* Czechs travel to Argentina in other semi-final
By Martyn Herman
Sept 13 With Andy Roddick retired, Mardy Fish
unavailable and Spain apparently unbeatable at home on clay, the
United States look distant second favourites when the two
nations clash in the Davis Cup semi-final in Gijon starting on
Friday.
Then again, few fancied the Americans' chances of beating a
Switzerland team that included Roger Federer in round one and
seeing off France in the quarter-finals, led by the big-serving
John Isner.
Argentina will start as favourites in their semi-final
against the Czech Republic in Buenos Aires with Juan Martin del
Potro and Juan Monaco shouldering their nation's hopes of
winning the title for the first time.
The Czechs, however, boast in-form Tomas Berdych in their
ranks and will be looking to repeat their victory over Argentina
in Buenos Aires during the 1980 campaign which culminated in
them claiming the huge trophy for the only time.
U.S. captain Jim Courier's tenacity seems to have rubbed off
on his side this year and while Spain are overwhelming
favourites as they chase a fourth title in five years, the
Americans still have a few reasons for optimism.
When nations lose their top players captains hope that one
of the underlings will step up to the plate and, for Spain and
the United States, their wishes have been granted.
Spain have had to make do without the injured Rafa Nadal
this season but world number five David Ferrer and Nicolas
Almagro underlined the Iberian nation's depth as they cruised
past Kazakhstan and Austria to reach the semi-finals.
Likewise, Isner has assumed the leader's role for Courier's
side in the absence of former stalwart Roddick.
World number 10 Isner has a 4-0 record in Davis Cup singles
this season, taking the scalps of Federer on clay in Fribourg
and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, also on the dirt, to close out the
quarter-final in Monte Carlo.
"John's fresh and focused. He's beaten some substantial
players this year," Courier who played 14 ties for the U.S. and
sealed the 1992 title against Switzerland, said on the United
States Tennis Association (USTA) website (www.usta.com).
"He's going to have to be fresh and focused to stand a
chance against Ferrer and Almagro. Those guys, you saw what I
saw at the French Open - those guys were playing some serious
clay-court tennis.
"John's been incredible in Davis Cup this year. He's
incredibly excited about Gijon."
WARY SPAIN
Ferrer will open the tie against Sam Querrey on Friday
defending a 14-0 singles record in Davis Cup on clay courts so
Isner will almost certainly be playing catch-up by the time he
takes to the Parque Hermanos Castro court against Almagro.
Spain captain Alex Corretja said any team with Courier in
charge would be dangerous.
"It's not going to be easy by any means. They have a captain
like Courier with a great deal of experience," he said.
"They have the best doubles team (Mike and Bob Bryan) in the
world and even though they are our opponents you have to admit
they are great to watch."
For the Americans to pull off a shock and end Spain's run of
23 consecutive home victories in Davis Cup the world number one
Bryans will have to earn their point when they take on Marcel
Granollers and Marc Lopez on Saturday.
Argentina, the only one of the semi-finalists without a
title, hope that this could finally be their year, having lost
all four finals they have contested including last year's title
clash against Spain.
However there is a question mark about the fitness of
eighth-ranked Del Potro, who has a left wrist problem but will
open up against Radek Stepanek.
"It won't be easy opening the tie but I'll try to train and
be careful with my (left) hand, give my best and try to do
well," said 2009 U.S. Open champion Del Potro, who had surgery
on his right wrist in 2010.
"We know each other, (Stepanek) has a game that always gives
me complications and, in fact, he has beaten me many times but I
also know him and where he can make mistakes," added the
Argentine, who has won one of four meetings against the Czech.
Del Potro said earlier in the week that he was counting on
the famously vocal Argentine crowd to lift him and his team.
"It's something beautiful to be able to play here in
Argentina and I'm going to make the effort for the crowd and try
to give my best."
Argentina's Carlos Berlocq will also be relying on home
support as the 29-year-old makes his debut in Saturday's doubles
alongside Eduardo Schwank against Ivo Minar and Lukas Rosol.
