LILLE, France Nov 21 Stan Wawrinka survived a second-set wobble to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 and give Switzerland a 1-0 lead over hosts France in the Davis Cup final on Friday.

World number four Wawrinka was more consistent than French number one Tsonga in front of a record 27,432 crowd at the Pierre Mauroy stadium.

World number two Roger Federer takes on Gael Monfils in the second singles later on Friday.

The doubles will be played on Saturday and the reverse singles on Sunday.

France, who last triumphed in 2001, are looking to win the Davis Cup for the 10th time while Switzerland are seeking their maiden title. (Editing by Ed Osmond)