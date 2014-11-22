LILLE, France Nov 22 Switzerland made a big step towards a maiden Davis Cup title when they took a 2-1 lead in the final against hosts France with Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's 6-3 7-5 6-4 win in the doubles against Richard Gasquet and Julien Benneteau on Saturday.

Federer, who looked in good shape after struggling with back problems this week, will have the opportunity to claim the winning point in Sunday's first reverse singles against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Wawrinka gave Switzerland the first point by beating Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 and Gael Monfils levelled when he thrashed Federer 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Friday on the Pierre Mauroy stadium's clay.

France, who last triumphed in 2001, are looking to win the Davis Cup for the 10th time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gene Cherry)