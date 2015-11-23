BRUSSELS Nov 23 The Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain will go ahead despite Brussels being placed on maximum alert over the threat of an imminent attack, local organisers said on Monday.

The British team, featuring Andy and Jamie Murray, are bidding to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 and will face Belgium, who have never won the competition, on clay in the city of Ghent, some 55 km (34 miles) northeast of Brussels.

Tennis Vlaanderen, which administers tennis in the region, has already talked to the interior ministry, police and independent security experts.

"It's definitely going ahead," a spokeswoman said.

She added that the public would be advised about security measures on Tuesday for the final, to be played from Friday to Sunday.

Soldiers were patrolling the streets of Brussels, where shopping centres and schools were closed, on the third day of a security lockdown, as police hunted a suspected Islamist militant on the run since the Nov. 13 Paris attacks. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)