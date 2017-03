GHENT, Belgium Nov 28 Andy Murray and brother Jamie put Britain within touching distance of a first Davis Cup triumph for 79 years with victory over Belgium duo David Goffin and Steve Darcis on Saturday.

A match played out in an electrifying atmosphere ebbed and flowed before the Murrays carved out a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory to put Britain 2-1 ahead.

World number two Andy Murray, who was inspirational again as he has been throughout Britain's run to a first final since 1978, can deliver the winning point in Sunday's first reverse singles against Belgium's top player Goffin.

