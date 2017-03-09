LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.

The ITF said a meeting of its board of directors in Indian Wells had unanimously backed reforms for both the Davis Cup and Fed Cup.

"Further discussions on the implementation of best-of-three-sets matches across either two or three days are continuing with all stakeholders," it added.

The recommendations will be put to the ITF's annual meeting in Vietnam in August, with all changes requiring a formal vote of approval.

Leading players have called for changes to streamline the format of a team tournament run throughout the year.

"I think they should cut it down to two days, best-of-three (sets). Have two singles and one doubles, those kind of things," world number two Novak Djokovic said in November.

Top players have often skipped Davis Cup ties, especially when they are scheduled soon after the conclusion of a two-week grand slam tournament, as they feel it can be too taxing to fit it into their ATP Tour schedules. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)