Feb 11 Roger Federer suffered defeat for
the second day in succession as United States completed a
surprisingly comfortable victory over Switzerland in the Davis
Cup World Group first round in Fribourg on Saturday.
Former world number one Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka
needed to win the doubles to keep the tie alive after Friday's
two singles went to the U.S. but after a good start the Swiss
pair lost 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 to Mardy Fish and Mike Bryan.
It was payback time for Fish who suffered two heartbreaking
defeats in marathon matches in last year's quarter-finals
against Spain's Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer.
"It feels pretty good to win," said Fish. "I certainly know
what it's like to lose and it's not a great feeling.
"This guy is the greatest doubles player of all time
and I'm just trying to play my part."
Holders Spain joined the Americans in the quarter-finals as
they moved 3-0 ahead against Kazakhstan in Oviedo to give new
captain Alex Corretja a pleasing start in the absence of Ferrer
and Rafa Nadal.
Last year's runners-up Argentina and Czech Republic also
moved smoothly through with a day to spare against Germany and
Italy respectively.
Japan have an uphill battle in their first World Group tie
for 26 years, 2-1 down at home to Croatia.
Nikolay Davydenko and Mikhail Youzhny kept Russia alive in
their tie in Austria with victory in Saturday's doubles meaning
the visitors now trail 2-1.
Federer has never won the Davis Cup and will have to wait at
least another year to fill in one of the few blanks on his CV
after a humbling couple of days in front of his home fans.
Having lost to big-serving world number 17 John Isner on
Friday, Olympic doubles champions Federer and Wawrinka were well
beaten by Fish and Bryan as the Americans, winners of the team
competition a record 32 times, swept to victory.
HIGH STANDARD
"I thought we actually played pretty well," said Federer.
"It was again a high standard from both sides with not much
between us.
"We had our chances but maybe they were a touch better than
us and that shows in the score. We played well for a long time
but we had a couple of games when we struggled a bit too much."
United States next play Canada or France who are level 1-1
in their tie.
Spain captain Corretja was unable to call on any of the four
players who beat Argentina in last year's final against the
Kazakhs but his country's unrivalled strength in depth was again
in evidence.
Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez needed less than two hours
to beat Evgeny Korolev and Yuriy Schukin 6-2 6-3 6-1 on Saturday
after singles wins for Nicolas Almagro and Juan Carlos Ferrero
on Friday had effectively put the tie beyond the Kazakhs.
"It was spectacular the way they worked together," Corretja
said after Spain's 22nd consecutive home victory in the Davis
Cup. "Marcel is like a cat at the net and Marc has played some
phenomenal strokes."
Argentine doubles pair David Nalbandian and Eduardo Schwank
produced a stunning comeback from two sets down to kill off any
hopes of a German fightback in Bamberg, beating Tommy Haas and
Philipp Petzschner 3-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to give the south
Americans a 3-0 advantage.
After two hard-fought singles on Friday, the Czechs cruised
into the quarter-finals with Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek
crushing Italian duo Daniele Bracciali and Potito Starace 6-3
6-4 6-2.
The Czechs will have to wait until Sunday to discover who
they face in the last eight after Sweden managed to take their
tie against 2010 champions Serbia into the third day.
Johan Brunstrom and Robert Lindstedt battled for more than
four hours to beat Janko Tipsarevic and Nenad Zimonjic 3-6 6-3
7-6 6-7 10-8.
The Serbs, 2-1 up, should still clinch the tie on Sunday
when world number nine Tipsarevic takes on 348th-ranked Michael
Ryderstedt in the first reverse singles.
Japan must win both Sunday's singles against Croatia after
Tatsuma Ito and Yuichi Sugita were beaten by Ivan Dodig and Ivo
Karlovic in Saturday's doubles tie in Hyogo.
Japanese number one Kei Nishikori meets Dodig on Sunday
hoping to redeem himself after a disappointing defeat by
Karlovic on Friday.
