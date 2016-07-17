July 17 Kyle Edmund carried Britain into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic which gave the defending champions an unassailable 3-1 lead in Belgrade on Sunday.

Following Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot's doubles victory on Saturday, Britain needed to win only one of Sunday's two reverse singles and Edmund's triumph made sure the visitors wrapped up a place in the last four against Argentina with a rubber to spare.

It was the first time Britain had ever won a World Group tie without their top-ranked player as Andy Murray sat out the clash following his Wimbledon victory last Sunday.

Serbia were also without world number one Novak Djokovic.

Argentina, who will travel to Britain in September for the semis, beat Italy 3-1.

France also beat the Czech Republic 3-1 and await the winners of the showdown between Croatia and the United States.

The U.S. hold a 2-1 lead in the quarter-final tie taking place in Oregon. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)