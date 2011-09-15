By Martyn Herman
With precious little time to
rest after their brutal U.S. Open final, world number one Novak
Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be energised by national pride this
weekend as they lead their countries into battle in the Davis
Cup semi-finals.
Djokovic, winner of three of the year's four majors in a
stupendous season that has gone off the scale, will enjoy a
deafening reception in the cavernous Belgrade Arena where Serbia
host Argentina.
In a Cordoba bull ring, Nadal will have the perfect stage to
vent the frustration of his defeat by Djokovic in New York, as
Spain host last year's runners-up France seeking to banish the
memory of a 5-0 thrashing last year.
Neutrals and probably the International Tennis Federation
(ITF) will already be eagerly anticipating a potential Djokovic
v Nadal showdown in the final but the wily Argentines and
flamboyant French will be no pushovers.
"We are all very optimistic ahead of the tie, we know that
we will be up against a very strong team but we'll do our best
and the support of our 20,000 fans in the arena can make a big
difference," Serbia captain Bogdan Obradovic said this week,
when confirming Djokovic will play.
"The energy coming from Novak rubs on to the team and it is
the best form of motivation."
Twelve months ago after losing to Nadal in the U.S. Open
final Djokovic could hardly have imagined what was going to
happen to him in 2011.
Playing like a man possessed he has amassed a 64-2 record,
surging clear at the top of the rankings and on current form,
looks almost unbeatable.
The 24-year-old, who owns a chain of restaurants in the
Serbian capital, one of which is just across the street from the
Belgrade Arena where Serbia have never lost a Davis Cup tie,
said the spark for his explosive improvement was last year's
thrilling final against France.
Such is his pride at pulling on the Serbian shirt he will be
digging deep to make sure his county retains the title and with
Janko Tipsarevic, the man he beat in the U.S. Open
quarter-finals, and Viktor Troicki, who claimed the winning
point last year, providing quality support.
Argentina are the only one of the semi-finalists not to win
the trophy, but have a powerful line-up themselves with 2009
U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and David Nalbandian
joined by Juan Ignacio Chela and Juan Monaco.
Captain Tito Vazquez acknowledged his side face a huge
challenge.
"It is obvious that Serbia, being the current champions and
undefeated at home, on top of having the No. 1, Novak Djokovic,
in the best year of his career, is a difficult rival, " he said.
"Home advantage in Davis Cup is always important and this time
will not be any different, no doubt about it."
Since the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, Serbia have
never played Argentina but the other semi-final is a familiar
fixture on the Davis Cup circuit.
They are meeting for the eighth time and Spain, winners in
2000, 2004, 2008 and 2009, will still be smarting from defeat in
the quarter-finals last year in Clermont-Ferrand.
Nadal did not play in the previous round against the United
States but with France boasting Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael
Monfils, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet, all of them ranked in
the world's top 15, the Mallorcan's availability is a massive
boost for captain Albert Costa.
The specially built claycourt at the Plaza de Toros de los
Califas bull ring will give the Spaniards a distinct advantage
with world number five David Ferrer, who like Nadal has never
lost a Davis Cup rubber on the red dirt, a formidable No.2.
"I'm tired for sure, I played a long match on Monday,"
Nadal, who arrived on a private jet, told the ITF referring to
the U.S. Open final which was delayed by 24 hours due to bad
weather. "It's not a mental problem to play, it's more of a
physical problem but I'm ready to play for my country."
Away from the semi-finals, world number three Roger Federer
will play for Switzerland in Sydney against Australia in a
playoff tie, while Japan are attempting to reach the World Group
for the first time since 1985 when they host India.
(Additional reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Pritha
Sarkar)