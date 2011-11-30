(Repeats clarifying that quote in penultimate para is from
MADRID Nov 30 The last time Argentina met
Spain in the Davis Cup, in the 2008 final in Mar del Plata, the
South Americans were firm favourites to claim their first title
but their challenge was wrecked by infighting within the team.
The Spanish, without talisman Rafa Nadal, pulled off a
dramatic victory on the indoor hard court for a third triumph in
nine years, Fernando Verdasco battling from two sets to one down
to beat Jose Acasuso and secure an unassailable 3-1 lead.
With clay king Nadal leading the charge and the 2011 final
to be played on the red dust indoors in Seville, the boot is
very much on the other foot and anything other than a Spanish
victory -- giving them a third title in four years and fifth
overall -- would be a major surprise.
Argentina, who have Juan Monaco, Juan Ignacio Chela and
Eduardo Schwank alongside Juan Martin Del Potro and David
Nalbandian in the squad for the Dec. 2-4 tie, say the
personality clashes that ruined their 2008 bid are firmly behind
them.
"That's in the past, completely in the past," Del Potro, the
2009 U.S. Open champion, told a news conference on Tuesday.
"After that (2008) final, we grew up, I've improved my game
a lot and now we have another chance," added the rangy
23-year-old, Argentina's top-ranked player at world number 11.
"Here it's different players, different surface, different
stadium and this time Spain is the favourite.
"It's going to be different than Mar del Plata, if we are in
good shape and remain focused."
Verdasco said he knew the Argentines were hurt by the defeat
three years ago.
"They were at home and favourites and it's clear they want
to pay us back," he said. "But we are preparing as if we have
never won it before."
TALL ORDER
Argentina's players have been working hard on clay and are
hoping the fact that neither Del Potro nor Nalbandian have
played a competitive match since October will give them a
freshness the Spanish may lack.
Nadal and Ferrer competed on a hard court at last week's
World Tour Finals in London, with Ferrer reaching the last four,
and have had less than a week to make the switch to their
favoured clay.
However, getting the better of either world number two Nadal
or number five Ferrer will be a tall order for the visitors as
neither player has lost a Davis Cup singles rubber on the
surface.
Nadal boasts a 14-0 clay record and 18-1 overall, while
Ferrer is 11-0 on clay and 16-4 on all surfaces. Spain have won
their last 20 home Davis Cup ties and their last 22 on clay.
"I'm sure it's an open match in some ways but I think Spain
are really the overwhelming favourite," world number three Roger
Federer told the Davis Cup website (www.daviscup.com) this week.
"They are playing at home and they have an incredibly solid
team," added the Swiss.
"(Argentina)have their players and their team and anything
is possible, but obviously it's normal to favour the Spaniards
with Rafa on the team, back on clay."
If the singles are a daunting prospect, Argentina may feel
Saturday's doubles rubber is theirs for the taking.
Spain's regular pairing of Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez
crashed to a heavy defeat by France's Michael Llodra and
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-final.
"We've learned from our mistakes," Lopez told a news
conference. "In Cordoba (in the semi-finals) things didn't work
out as we wanted, but we've trained in Barcelona this week and
prepared differently to in the past."
The draw for the three-day final is on Thursday, when team
captains Albert Costa of Spain and Argentina's Tito Vazquez will
name their line-ups.
