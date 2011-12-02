By Iain Rogers
| SEVILLE, Spain
SEVILLE, Spain Dec 2 Rafa Nadal opened
Spain's bid for a third Davis Cup triumph in four years with a
ruthless 6-1 6-1 6-2 destruction of Argentina's Juan Monaco on
Friday to put the favourites 1-0 ahead in the best-of-five
final.
Playing on his favoured clay in front of a boisterous home
crowd at Seville's Olympic Stadium, the world number two clubbed
27 winners, 20 of them on his fearsome forehand, as the
26th-ranked Monaco was dismissed with brutal ease.
Nadal has never lost a Davis Cup singles rubber on clay and
took his record on the red dust to 15-0 as Spain seek to add to
their four titles against an Argentina side they upset to win
the Cup in Mar del Plata in 2008.
Spanish world number five David Ferrer, who is unbeaten in
11 clay singles matches, takes on number 11 Juan Martin Del
Potro in Friday's second singles rubber, with the doubles to be
played on Saturday and the reverse singles on Sunday.
Monaco, who did not muster a single break point on the Nadal
serve, gave the heavily outnumbered but vocal Argentine support
little to cheer about on an unusually damp Seville afternoon.
He made a slightly better fist of things in the third set
but Nadal seemed to crush his spirit in the fifth game after an
incredible rally that had both players scrambling all over the
court and brought even Spanish King Juan Carlos to his feet.
The point, which left Monaco with a bloodied left knee,
secured Nadal his sixth break of the Argentine's serve and he
broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the match to love.
