SEVILLE, Spain Dec 4 Rafa Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set down to beat Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro 1-6 6-4 6-1 7-6 and clinch Spain's fifth Davis Cup tennis title on Sunday. The world number two, who demolished Juan Monaco in Friday's opening singles rubber on the clay at Seville's Olympic Stadium, gave Spain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five tie as the favourites secured their third triumph in four years. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)