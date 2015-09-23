Tennis-Peerless Federer rolls on with win over del Potro
March 27 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Belgium will host Great Britain in November's Davis Cup final on clay in the city of Ghent, the local organisers said on Wednesday.
Tennis Vlaanderen said in a statement that the Nov. 27-29 matches would take place in a 13,000-seater hall at the Flanders Expo on the edge of Belgium's third-largest city.
The choice of clay as the surface was widely expected given that British number one Andy Murray has won grand slams at Wimbledon and in New York on grass and hard court respectively while only reaching the semi-finals of the French Open on the clay courts at Roland Garros.
Murray's two singles victories and a win in the doubles, with his brother Jamie, against Australia secured Britain's place in the final.
Belgium came from 2-1 down to secure a 3-2 victory over Argentina, which included two wins for their number one, 15th-ranked David Goffin. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) 14-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 22-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-3 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 24-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-4