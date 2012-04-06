By Iain Rogers
MADRID, April 6 Nicolas Almagro and David Ferrer
comprehensively outplayed Juergen Melzer and Andreas
Haider-Maurer in the opening singles as holders Spain raced into
a 2-0 lead at home to underdogs Austria in their Davis Cup
quarter-final on Friday.
As the four World Group ties got under way, including France
against the U.S., Czech Republic against Serbia and Argentina
against Croatia, Almagro thumped Melzer 6-2 6-2 6-4 and Ferrer
thrashed Haider-Maurer 6-1 6-3 6-1 to put the hosts in command
on the clay in a blustery Marina d'Or on the Spanish coast.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, leading the French charge against the
Americans in Monte Carlo, put the 2010 finalists 1-0 ahead when
he dispatched teenager Ryan Harrison 7-5 6-2 2-6 6-2, while
Tomas Berdych secured the advantage for the Czechs with a 6-2
6-1 6-2 success against Serbia's Viktor Troicki in Prague.
Clay kings Spain, who have won their last 22 home Davis Cup
ties and are bidding for a fourth title in five years, appear to
have far too much quality for Austria despite the absence of
world number two Rafa Nadal.
The French Open champion has opted not to play in the
competition in an Olympic year, citing the packed calendar, and
is also carrying a knee injury aggravated last week in Miami.
Almagro and Ferrer ensured he probably will not be missed
too much as they put Spain on the verge of a September
semi-final against France or United States.
TENSE START
"That was possibly my best match in Davis Cup," Almagro said
in an interview with Spanish television.
"I knew that I was going to be nervous and I was tense at
the start and so were the first three or four games," added the
world number 12. "But I threw off the shackles and then the
tennis started to flow."
Ferrer said his match had been a lot easier than he
expected.
"He (Haider-Maurer) made a lot of mistakes and I was able to
play my game without ever really getting into a rhythm," the
world number five told Spanish TV.
"Let's hope we can wrap things up tomorrow (in the doubles)
but it's going to be a tricky match."
Spain captain Alex Corretja said he could have to deploy
Almagro or Ferrer to partner Marcel Granollers on Saturday as
Marc Lopez was carrying a back injury and may not be able to
play.
There was a party atmosphere at the Parque Roca in Buenos
Aires for David Nalbandian's opening singles against Marin Cilic
as Argentina seek to make up for the disappointment of losing
to Spain in the 2011 and 2008 finals.
Juan Martin Del Potro will take on Croatia's big-serving Ivo
Karlovic in the second singles on the clay.
Gilles Simon was due to play John Isner in the second
singles in Monte Carlo, while Radek Stepanek will look to put
the Czechs 2-0 ahead against Serbia, missing world number one
Novak Djokovic, when he plays Janko Tipsarevic.
