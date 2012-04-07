By Iain Rogers
| MADRID, April 7
MADRID, April 7 Spain squandered the chance to
clinch a Davis Cup semi-final berth against France or the U.S.
when Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez lost 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6 to
unfancied Austrian pair Alexander Peya and Oliver Marach on
Saturday.
On the second day of the World Group quarter-finals, the
U.S. secured a 2-1 lead over France in Monte Carlo and Czech
Republic moved ahead by the same score against Serbia in Prague.
Argentina play their doubles against Croatia in Buenos Aires
later on Saturday after each won a singles rubber on Friday.
Spain's rain-interrupted doubles rubber versus Austria on
the clay at Marina d'Or was a world away from Friday's one-sided
singles, when Nicolas Almagro and David Ferrer thrashed Juergen
Melzer and Andreas Haider-Maurer respectively.
The visitors kept their hopes alive with a gritty doubles
performance in front of the partisan Spanish crowd, fighting
back from a set down and giving themselves a chance of causing
an upset if they can win both of Sunday's reverse singles.
However, with world number five Ferrer and number 12 Almagro
in fine form and playing on their favoured surface, top-ranked
Spain should still be too strong for the Austrians.
Missing clay king Rafa Nadal, who has opted out of the
competition this year and is nursing a knee injury, Spain are
chasing a fourth title in five years and a sixth overall since
their first Davis Cup triumph in 2000.
"It's a shame because we had our chances to force a fifth
set," Spain captain Alex Corretja said in an interview with
Spanish television after Austria converted their fifth match
point to win a thrilling fourth-set tie break 14-12.
"In the end they knew how to cope better with the
interruptions and we perhaps were lacking a little in the
clarity of our ideas," Corretja added.
"Tomorrow we'll be here again and, although losing the
doubles was a pity, we still have two chances to win the tie."
WORKMANLIKE DOUBLES
France, runners-up to Serbia in 2010, could lose at home for
the first time since April 2006 after Bob and Mike Bryan, the
world number one doubles pair, put the U.S. ahead with a 6-4 6-4
7-6 win over Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra.
The Bryans broke in the opening games of the first two sets
and won the third-set tiebreak 7-4 to put the Americans on the
verge of a first Davis Cup semi-final since 2008.
"We came in today and played a really solid match,
especially on our serve," said Mike Bryan.
"Not being down a break point on serve, especially against a
great team on dirt, is a great stat with us," he added. "It
wasn't flashy, we just played our workmanlike doubles today."
Sunday's first reverse singles will feature Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga against John Isner after both won on Friday.
In Prague, there was none of the bad feeling that marred
Friday's five-hour clash between Radek Stepanek and Janko
Tipsarevic as the former partnered Tomas Berdych to beat Ilija
Bozoljac and Nenad Zimonjic 6-4 6-2 7-6.
After Tipsarevic's win on Friday, Stepanek refused to shake
his hand and the Serb had to be restrained by team mates before
accusing his opponent of making an obscene finger gesture.
"I did not get much sleep (on Friday night) so I am looking
forward to getting some rest," Stepanek said.
Argentine pair David Nalbandian and Eduardo Schwank will be
hoping for some more boisterous support at the Parque Roca for
their match against Marin Cilic and Ivo Karlovic.
The hosts are looking to make up for the disappointment of
losing to Spain in the 2008 and 2011 finals.
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris and Jan Lopatka
in Prague; editing by Ken Ferris)