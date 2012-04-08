* Ferrer beats Melzer to put holders Spain through
* U.S. advance in France after Isner defeats Tsonga
* Berdych clinches Czech victory at home to Serbia
* Argentina 2-1 ahead to Croatia in Buenos Aires
(Adds Czech victory, quotes)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, April 8 Holders Spain set up a
heavyweight Davis Cup semi-final clash against the United
States when David Ferrer cruised to a 7-5 6-3 6-3 victory over
Austria's Juergen Melzer to give the hosts an unassailable 3-1
lead on Sunday.
All four ties were still open on the third day of the World
Group quarter-finals and John Isner wrapped up victory for the
U.S. when he fought past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-6 5-7 6-3 to
inflict the first French home defeat in six years.
Czech Republic went through on the other side of the draw
after Tomas Berdych edged Janko Tipsarevic 7-6 7-6 7-6 in Prague
as the home side gained revenge for their last-four defeat to
Serbia in 2010.
Their opponents in September's semi-finals will be Argentina
or Croatia, with hosts Argentina leading 2-1 heading into
Sunday's singles in Buenos Aires.
In a blustery Marina d'Or on the Spanish coast, the
tenacious Ferrer was far more consistent than an error-prone
Melzer and was rarely under pressure as he secured his second
point of the best-of-five tie after thrashing Andreas
Haider-Maurer on Friday.
"It was quite an uncomfortable match but David was very
focused and very disciplined," Spain captain Alex Corretja said
in an interview with Spanish television after both players
struggled with swirling winds and uneven bounce.
"It's great news that we are playing at home in front of our
own fans in the semis," Corretja added.
Spain missed a chance to wrap up the tie on Saturday when
doubles pair Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez surrendered a
one-set lead and were beaten by Oliver Marach and Alexander
Peya.
Undefeated in 23 home ties, they remain favourites to win a
fourth title in five years despite the absence of talismanic
world number two Rafa Nadal.
The French Open champion has opted out of the competition
this year citing the packed calendar in an Olympic year and is
also nursing a knee injury aggravated in Miami last week.
TOUGH TASK
However, with world number five Ferrer in the side - who has
won all 14 of his Davis Cup singles matches on clay - and
12th-ranked Nicolas Almagro playing some of the best tennis of
his career, the U.S. face a tough task to beat the Spanish at
home on their favoured red dirt in the September 14-16 tie.
Almagro beat Peya 7-5 7-5 to secure a 4-1 success for Spain.
Against the French, the Americans shrugged off the absence
of world number nine Mardy Fish and relied on an in-form Isner
to lead the charge at the glamorous Monte Carlo Country Club.
The towering 26-year-old, who humbled Gilles Simon on Friday
before the Bryan brothers won Saturday's doubles, has been in
fine form this year as he has chalked up victories over Roger
Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic.
Now ranked number 11, he was instrumental in putting his
country through to the semi-finals for the first time since
2008, serving 16 aces against Tsonga and losing his serve to the
Frenchman just once.
"I like playing on clay," said Isner, whose four wins in
four matches on the surface this year suggest he could be a
challenger for titles during the clay season, which moves into
top gear at this month's Monte Carlo Masters.
"I played three of my best matches this year, my best wins
have come on clay," he added. "It's a surface I enjoy playing on
and a surface I feel I can do very well on."
GREAT LEADER
The 3-2 defeat for France signalled the end of Guy Forget's
stint as captain and he was gracious in defeat in Roquebrune.
"You have to congratulate him, John Isner was huge today,"
said Forget, who won the Davis Cup as a player with France in
1991 and 1996.
"He played very well and he has a lot of talent," Forget
added. "(U.S. captain) Jim Courier is a great leader and he has
a lot of class."
At the Parque Roca in Buenos Aires, Juan Martin Del Potro
can seal victory for the hosts when he plays Marin Cilic in
Sunday's opening singles.
(Additonal reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin in Monte Carlo
and Julien Pretot in Paris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)