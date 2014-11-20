LILLE, France Nov 20 Switzerland's Roger Federer, who has been hampered by back problems, has been named to play in the second singles rubber of the Davis Cup final against France's Gael Monfils on Friday, organisers announced on Thursday.

The 17-time grand slam champion, looking to give Switzerland their maiden title in the team competition, withdrew from the ATP World Tour final against Novak Djokovic last Sunday.

But the world number two trained on Thursday at Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium, where the tie will be played on clay.

Switzerland's world number four Stan Wawrinka will open proceedings against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday.

Switzerland captain Severin Luthi named Marco Chiudinelli and Michael Lammer to play in Saturday's doubles against Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet but he has until one hour before the start of the match to change his lineup.

Federer will face Tsonga in the reverse singles with Wawrinka playing Monfils in the potentially deciding fifth match. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)