LILLE, France Nov 23 Roger Federer beat Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to give Switzerland their first Davis Cup title with a 3-1 victory over hosts France in the final.

Stan Wawrinka earned the Swiss the first point by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening singles before Gael Monfils defeated Federer to level the tie on Friday.

Switzerland were 2-1 up going into Sunday's reverse singles after Wawrinka and Federer teamed up to beat Gasquet and Julien Benneteau in the doubles on Saturday.

The scheduled fifth match between Wawrinka and Monfils was cancelled.