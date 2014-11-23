Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
LILLE, France Nov 23 Roger Federer beat Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to give Switzerland their first Davis Cup title with a 3-1 victory over hosts France in the final.
Stan Wawrinka earned the Swiss the first point by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening singles before Gael Monfils defeated Federer to level the tie on Friday.
Switzerland were 2-1 up going into Sunday's reverse singles after Wawrinka and Federer teamed up to beat Gasquet and Julien Benneteau in the doubles on Saturday.
The scheduled fifth match between Wawrinka and Monfils was cancelled. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 14 Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Tuesday 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 9-Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 6-3 3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 15-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 5-1 (Bacsinszky retired) 19-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat 5-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-2