GHENT, Belgium Nov 29 Andy Murray beat Belgium's David Goffin 6-3 7-5 6-3 to seal Britain's first Davis Cup triumph for 79 years on Sunday in the Flanders Expo in Ghent.

The 28-year-old world number two, unbeaten in 11 rubbers during Britain's run, put Britain 3-1 ahead in the final with his third point of the weekend.

Britain have now won the 115-year-old event 10 times but it is their first title since 1936.

