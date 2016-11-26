ZAGREB Nov 26 Hosts Croatia took a 2-1 lead over Argentina in the Davis Cup final after Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig beat Juan Martin Del Potro and Leonardo Mayer 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 6-3 in Saturday's doubles.

Having overcome more fancied doubles teams in wins over the United States and France en route to the final, Cilic and Dodig produced another outstanding performance to give Croatia a potentially pivotal advantage against Argentina.

The were no breaks of serve in the opening set but the Croatians dominated the tiebreak as Mayer faltered three times under pressure while the home team could not put a foot wrong.

Mayer dropped his serve in the third game of the second set and made amends to break Dodig's as the Argentines eventually forced another tiebreak, but the revival was short-lived.

The Croatians swiftly turned a 2-1 deficit into a 6-4 advantage with powerful serves and firm volleys before Cilic sealed the second set with an easy net point.

Cilic and Dodig again broke Mayer's serve in the sixth game of the third set and from there it was plain sailing for the Croatian duo, who closed out the match after Cilic unleashed a service winner.

Sunday's opening reverse singles features a battle of former U.S. Open winners as Cilic takes on Del Potro and Croatia's Ivo Karlovic faces Federico Delbonis in the potentially decisive fifth rubber. (Editing by Ed Osmond)