ZAGREB Nov 27 Argentina won their first Davis Cup title after Juan Martin Del Potro and Federico Delbonis won Sunday's reverse singles to complete the South American nation's spectacular comeback in a 3-2 win over hosts Croatia in the final.

Del Potro fought back from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic 6-7(4) 2-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 before Delbonis swept aside Ivo Karlovic 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the decisive rubber, sparking wild celebrations among several thousand away fans in the Zagreb Arena. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)