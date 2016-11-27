Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
ZAGREB Nov 27 Argentina were level at 2-2 with hosts Croatia in an epic Davis Cup final after Juan Martin Del Potro came from two sets down to beat home favourite Marin Cilic 6-7(4) 2-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 in a fervent atmosphere on Sunday.
Croatia, the 2005 winners, were one set away from claiming their second Davis Cup but Del Potro dug deep to keep alive Argentina's bid to win their maiden title after losing all four finals they have taken part in.
Cilic appeared poised to finish the job and delight the passionate local fans after rifling 23 winners and 18 aces in the opening two sets, with Del Potro looking subdued.
Argentina's 2009 U.S. Open champion, however, responded ferociously with his back to the wall and then recovered from a break down early in the fifth set to close out the match in four hours and 53 minutes. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0