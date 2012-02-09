TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Kei Nishikori faces the bullet-like serving of Croatian giant Ivo Karlovic on Tuesday when his country make their first appearance in the Davis Cup World Group since 1985.

Japan team mate Go Soeda will open the first-round tie against Ivan Dodig at the quaintly named Bourbon Beans Dome in Hyogo, western Japan, following Thursday's draw.

Nishikori believes a Croatian team missing their two highest-ranked players in Marin Cilic (24th) and Ivan Ljubicic (33rd) could be there for the taking.

"It has been a long wait for Japan to get back into the World Group," Nishikori, who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last month, told a news conference in Kobe.

"All four of our team have been playing well since the end of last year," added the 22-year-old, currently ranked 20th in the world.

"Croatia are a strong team but I believe we have a good chance to beat them. I expect Karlovic to hit a lot of aces.

"I have to try to return as well as possible and work my way into rallies. Obviously it will be important for me to hold my own service games."

Karlovic, who at 2.08 metres towers over the 1.78m Nishikori, said: "Nishikori is a really fast guy, he moves really well.

"I'll try to be aggressive," added the world number 43. "Hopefully I'll ace a lot and win."

Croatia captain Zelijko Krajan backed his side to win despite the absence of Cilic and Ljubicic.

"There is no time to complain that they are not here," Krajan said. "We still have a great team. I still believe we are going to come out as winners. We're good enough to win this tie."