Feb 12 Japan 2 Croatia 3 - Davis Cup World Group first round result from Hyogo, Japan on Sunday.

Played on Sunday

Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-4 Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3

Played on Saturday

Ivan Dodig/Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Tatsuma Ito/Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3

Played on Friday

Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-4 6-3 Go Soeda (Japan) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-7(3) 3-6 6-4 6-3 7-5

