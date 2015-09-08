LONDON, Sept 8 Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios has been left out of his country's team for the Davis Cup semi-final against Britain next week to focus on his "personal and professional" development, captain Wally Masur said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old world number 37's behaviour has been making headlines this year and he was recently handed a 28-day suspended ban by the ATP after crass remarks about Swiss player Stanislas Wawrinka's girlfriend during a match in Montreal.

Bernard Tomic, who himself has had a troubled relationship with Tennis Australia, was included alongside Lleyton Hewitt, Sam Groth and teenager Thanasi Kokkinakis. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)