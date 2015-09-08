Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
LONDON, Sept 8 Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios has been left out of his country's team for the Davis Cup semi-final against Britain next week to focus on his "personal and professional" development, captain Wally Masur said on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old world number 37's behaviour has been making headlines this year and he was recently handed a 28-day suspended ban by the ATP after crass remarks about Swiss player Stanislas Wawrinka's girlfriend during a match in Montreal.
Bernard Tomic, who himself has had a troubled relationship with Tennis Australia, was included alongside Lleyton Hewitt, Sam Groth and teenager Thanasi Kokkinakis. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad