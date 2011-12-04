SEVILLE, Spain Dec 4 Rafa Nadal does not
intend to play in the Davis Cup next year after securing Spain's
fifth triumph in the competition with a stirring comeback win
over Juan Martin Del Potro on Sunday.
The world number two, who has repeatedly called for the ATP
World Tour calendar to be overhauled to reduce the burden on
players, said he would be unable to play for Spain in 2012
because of the London Olympics where he will seek a second
singles gold following his success in Beijing in 2008.
"Next year I will not play," the 25-year-old Mallorcan told
a news conference. "Next year is a very complex year. It's an
Olympic year.
"I'm one of the players that plays the highest number of
games in the year and I don't want to overplay. I want a
coherent calendar.
"Thank God, Spain has a good level of players and there are
many good players that will replace us that play really
high-level tennis."
Spain captain Albert Costa also left his future in the
competition in doubt after three years at the helm during which
his team won two titles.
"I'm going to think about whether I should stay or not," the
former French Open champion said.
"The first thing is that I need to talk to the president of
the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) and then I will make a
decision.
"I'm going to take a week of holiday now and I will think
about it. You will hear from me afterwards."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)