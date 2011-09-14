MADRID, Sept 14 Rafa Nadal is ready to make way
for a team mate for this week's Davis Cup semi-final against
France if captain Albert Costa feels the world number two is not
properly prepared.
Nadal lost a gruelling U.S. Open final to number one Novak
Djokovic on Monday before flying straight back to Spain to join
team mates David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez
for the Sept. 16-18 world group clash on clay in Cordoba.
"Here we are a team and, what's more, I would not play if
the captain feels another team mate is better prepared than me,"
Nadal told reporters, insisting that he did not feel drained
after losing his U.S. Open crown to the in-form Serb.
"If I am not in shape, luckily Spain is still a force and
there are top-level players," he said.
"I have been competing at the highest level for three weeks,
now there is a change of surface and that's something to assess.
But luckily I am not physically drained."
Nadal has missed several Davis Cup ties through injury in
recent years and the 25-year-old was absent for last year's 5-0
quarter-final loss to the French.
As hosts, Spain have chosen to play the tie on their
favoured red dust and with Nadal playing and on form Costa's
team would be firm favourites to advance to December's final,
where they would meet champions Serbia or Argentina.
Spain and France have played each other seven times in the
Davis Cup, with the Spaniards winning five. They are bidding for
a third title in four years and a fifth overall.
