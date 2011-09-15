MADRID, Sept 15 Spanish world number two Rafa
Nadal will play France's Richard Gasquet in the opening singles
rubber of their Davis Cup semi-final on Friday, it was decided
at Thursday's draw.
Nadal's participation in the best-of-five tie on clay in
Cordoba had been in doubt after he lost a gruelling U.S. Open
final to number one Novak Djokovic on Monday.
However, after flying straight back to Spain to join team
mates David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez, he
said he did not feel physically drained and was ready to help
his country as they bid for a third title in four years.
Nadal has beaten 15th-ranked Gasquet in all nine matches
they have played on the ATP Tour and it will be their first
meeting in the Davis Cup.
Spanish world number five David Ferrer plays Gilles Simon,
the number 11, in Friday's second singles rubber and Feliciano
Lopez and Fernando Verdasco are due to meet Michael Llodra and
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Saturday's doubles match.
As hosts, Spain have chosen to play the tie on their
favoured red dust and with clay king Nadal playing they are firm
favourites to advance to December's final, where they would meet
champions Serbia or Argentina.
