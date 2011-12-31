KARACHI Dec 31 The International Tennis Federation has rejected an appeal by Pakistan to host its Davis Cup tie against Lebanon next year, the Pakistan Tennis Federation has said.

"We had filed an appeal against the decision to move the tie and we assured full security arrangements for the visiting team," PTF secretary Mumtaz Yousuf said of the Asia/Oceania Group Two tie that is scheduled for Feb 10-12. "But the ITF has rejected our appeal."

The tie was originally supposed to be in Lahore and while Lebanon had said they were prepared to play in Pakistan, the ITF moved the tie to Lebanon because of security concerns.

Pakistan have not held a Davis Cup tie at home since 2005 because of security issues, though Mumtaz said the ITF had promised to investigate the possibility of allowing the country to choose a neutral venue for future 'home' ties.

"At least that is something positive," he added.

"We are disappointed at not being able to host international tennis in Pakistan."

