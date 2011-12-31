KARACHI Dec 31 The International Tennis
Federation has rejected an appeal by Pakistan to host its Davis
Cup tie against Lebanon next year, the Pakistan Tennis
Federation has said.
"We had filed an appeal against the decision to move the tie
and we assured full security arrangements for the visiting
team," PTF secretary Mumtaz Yousuf said of the Asia/Oceania
Group Two tie that is scheduled for Feb 10-12. "But the ITF has
rejected our appeal."
The tie was originally supposed to be in Lahore and while
Lebanon had said they were prepared to play in Pakistan, the ITF
moved the tie to Lebanon because of security concerns.
Pakistan have not held a Davis Cup tie at home since 2005
because of security issues, though Mumtaz said the ITF had
promised to investigate the possibility of allowing the country
to choose a neutral venue for future 'home' ties.
"At least that is something positive," he added.
"We are disappointed at not being able to host international
tennis in Pakistan."
