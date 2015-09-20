Sept 20 Roger Federer guided Switzerland to victory in their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against the Netherlands with an easy 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Thiemo de Bakker on Sunday.

The 17-times grand slam champion, beaten by Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final a week ago, recovered after losing Saturday's doubles with Marco Chiudinelli to give the Swiss a decisive 3-1 lead and secure their World Group spot.

Switzerland, winners last year, were beaten by Belgium in the opening round in March when neither Federer nor Stan Wawrinka lined up for the Swiss.

In other playoff ties, the Czech Republic clinched victory against India in New Delhi, while the United States secured a winning 3-1 lead in Uzbekistan thanks to victory for Jack Sock against Denis Istomin.

Fabio Fognini sealed victory for Italy against Russia in Irkutsk when he beat Teymuraz Gabashvili in Sunday's first reverse singles.

It proved to be a fantastic weekend for Fognini who won his singles match on Friday before helping Simone Bolelli to win Saturday's doubles encounter. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London; editing by Clare Fallon)