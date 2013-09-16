Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
Sept 16 Czech Republic will be the top seeds when the draw for the 2014 Davis Cup is made this week, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.
Winners last year, the Czechs have again reached the final and will play Serbia in Belgrade next month.
Serbia's run to the final earns them the second seeding, followed by Spain and Argentina.
France, United States, Canada and Kazakhstan make up the eight seeded nations who will be kept apart in round one.
The other eight teams in next year's World Group are Australia, Belgium, Germany, Britain, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and Switzerland.
The draw takes place in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.