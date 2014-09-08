BELGRADE, Sept 8 World number one Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against India in Bangalore next weekend, the Balkan nation's coach Bogdan Obradovic said on Monday.

"Djokovic will definitely not join us in India and his fatigue is the biggest reason," Obardovic told Serbia's tennis federation website (www.teniskisavez.com).

"He's had a demanding season and needs a respite, while travelling to India across many time zones from New York and playing in hot and humid conditions in Bangalore would be a massive exertion.

"Novak will be cheering for us from the bottom of his heart."

A depleted Serbia, the competition's 2010 winners, face the prospect of being eliminated from the World Group for the first time since they broke into the top tier in 2007.

Their sharp decline started after reaching last year's final and against India they will again have to rely on a second-string team, with 24-year-old Dusan Lajovic their best-ranked singles player in the world at number 61.

The Serbians will also be without Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki, with world number 107 Filip Krajinovic, number 171 Ilija Bozoljac and doubles specialist Nenad Zimonjic in the squad for the Sept. 12-14 tie.

Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by Japan's Kei Nishikori in the U.S. Open semis on Saturday after winning his second Wimbledon title in July for his seventh grand slam title. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)