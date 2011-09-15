By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 15 World number one Novak
Djokovic is not certain to play Friday's opening singles rubber
in Serbia's Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina, coach Bogdan
Obradovic said on Thursday.
Djokovic, who won his first U.S. Open title in New York on
Monday, arrived in Belgrade on Thursday and missed the draw
which pitted him against David Nalbandian in the first match.
"We have a serious team of experts investing every effort to
make sure Novak recuperates and I am quite confident he will be
ready on Friday because he is the kind of player who doesn't
need much time to recover," Obradovic told a news conference.
"No matter who is on the court, we expect the fans to throng
the Belgrade Arena's terraces an hour before the tie starts in
order to create the right kind of atmosphere."
Janko Tipsarevic, who lost to compatriot Djokovic in their
brutal U.S. Open quarter-final clash when he had to retire with
a thigh injury, takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in Friday's
second singles.
Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki -- who will stand
in for Djokovic if the world number one fails to recover from
jetlag and fatigue -- meet Juan Ignacio Chela and Juan Monaco in
Saturday's doubles, with the reverse singles on Sunday.
"My injury is history, I have trained without feeling any
pain in the past three days and hence I am looking forward to
what should be a very entertaining match with Del Potro," said
Tipsarevic.
"He hasn't had too much success this season but on his day,
he is a phenomenal player capable of beating anyone in the
world."
Troicki said: "We'll see how quickly Djokovic can recover
from his exertions, if I am elected to play instead of him I
will give all I have to win a point for Serbia."
The Serbs won their first Davis Cup title last year with a
3-2 win over France in the Belgrade Arena, where they are
undefeated as a team while Djokovic, who has only lost two
matches on the ATP tour this year, also has a perfect singles
record.
The 24-year old Belgrader also won the 2011 Australian Open
and Wimbledon titles as he leapt over Roger Federer and Rafael
Nadal to the pinnacle of the rankings.
