By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 15 Novak Djokovic is not certain
to play Friday's opening singles rubber in Serbia's Davis Cup
semi-final against Argentina in the Belgrade Arena, the world
number one said on Thursday.
Djokovic, who won his first U.S. Open title in New York on
Monday, arrived in Belgrade on Thursday and went straight to the
venue to practice after missing the draw which pitted him
against David Nalbandian in the first match.
"It's no secret that I am physically and mentally exhausted
but it's been a very successful U.S. open tour for me winning
the fourth grand slam in my career and the third this year,"
Djokovic told reporters.
"I am happy to be back and to be able to celebrate this
title with my family and my people and to play again in front of
Serbians.
"There is a possibility (that I will miss the opening
singles rubber) and there is the possibility that I will play,
for now we've agreed that I play so we'll see how I feel after
hitting some balls in practice.
"I'll have a conversation with my team tonight and tomorrow,
it doesn't just depend on me, it depends on the whole team
because this a team effort and not just about one individual."
Serbia team captain Bogdan Obradovic said he expected fans
to turn up in numbers and support the 2010 winners of the
competition whether Djokovic plays or not.
"No matter who is on the court, we expect the fans to throng
the Belgrade Arena's terraces an hour before the tie starts in
order to create the right kind of atmosphere," Obradovic told a
news conference after the draw.
Janko Tipsarevic, who lost to compatriot Djokovic in a
brutal U.S. Open quarter-final clash when he had to retire with
a thigh injury, takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in Friday's
second singles.
Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki -- who will stand
in for Djokovic if the world number one fails to recover from
jetlag and fatigue -- meet Juan Ignacio Chela and Juan Monaco in
Saturday's doubles, with the reverse singles on Sunday.
PERFECT RECORD
The Serbs won their first Davis Cup title last year with a
3-2 win over France in the Belgrade Arena, where they are
undefeated as a team while Djokovic, who has only lost two
matches on the ATP tour this year, also has a perfect singles
record.
The 24-year old Belgrader, who also won the 2011 Australian
Open and Wimbledon titles on the way to leaping over Roger
Federer and Rafael Nadal to the pinnacle of the rankings, said
the Davis Cup victory had triggered his personal success.
"I love the Davis Cup, it's a very unique competition where
you get to represent your country and I love playing for my
country," he said.
"The schedule is difficult that's for sure and we will try
to make a better schedule for us in the future because most of
the top players play a lot and it's difficult to play in every
single Davis Cup.
"But here I am and it's been a very similar situation like
last year but winning the Davis Cup trophy in 2010 gave me
wings, it gave me a lot of energy."
Djokovic acknowledged he was taken aback by his success in
2011, in which he also won five Master Series events, the Serbia
Open and the Dubai Championships.
"It seemed very unreal for me winning three grand slams in a
year and so many matches in a row but the hard work that I put
in the last couple of years is paying off now," he said.
"I just try to go on as much as I can, I try to think
positive and take it one match at a time."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)