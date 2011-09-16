BELGRADE, Sept 16 Serbia's Viktor Troicki has been named instead of Novak Djokovic for the opening singles of Serbia's Davis Cup semi-final tie with Argentina on Friday, the competition's official website (www.daviscup.com) said.

World number one Djokovic, who won the U.S. Open on Monday, arrived in Serbia on Thursday jetlagged and exhausted from his exertions in New York and said he might miss the opening match against David Nalbandian.

Djokovic said on his official website (www.novakdjokovic.rs) he had pulled out due to lower back and rib pain.

Janko Tipsarevic takes on Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in Friday's second singles rubber as holders Serbia, who won their first Davis Cup last year with a 3-2 win over France, aim to reach their second successive final.