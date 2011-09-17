BELGRADE, Sept 17 Serbia kept alive their hopes of retaining the Davis Cup when Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki beat Juan Monaco and Juan Ignacio Chela 7-6 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to leave them trailing 2-1 going into Sunday's singles.

The hosts will now be hoping world number one Novak Djokovic, who did not play in Friday's singles, can inspire a remarkable turnaround in the semi-final in the noisy Belgrade Arena which staged Serbia's triumph against France last year.

Djokovic, who claimed the U.S. Open title on Monday, pulled out of his opening match against David Nalbandian with lower back and rib pain but is expected to be fit for Sunday's opening clash with Juan Martin Del Potro.

Games went with serve without a break point in a tight first set on Saturday, before a pair of volleys from Troicki settled the tiebreak and put the Serbs ahead.

Zimonjic and Troicki broke in the seventh game of the third set and sealed victory in two hours and nine minutes.

