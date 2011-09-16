(Updates after second match)
* Argentina on top in Davis Cup semi
* Wins for Nalbandian and Del Potro
By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 16 Argentina took a big step
towards reaching the Davis Cup final when David Nalbandian and
Juan Martin Del Potro secured a 2-0 lead over holders Serbia on
Friday.
The home team's hopes of advancing to their second
successive final suffered a huge blow before a ball was hit as
world number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the opening
singles rubber with pain in his lower back and ribs.
Djokovic, who won the U.S. Open in New York on Monday,
arrived in Serbia less than 24 hours before his scheduled tie
with Nalbandian and could not recuperate in time.
Replacement Viktor Troicki was no match for the Argentine
who played the kind of tennis that made him the world number
three in 2006, blowing away his opponent 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3.
"I was prepared to play either Djokovic or Troicki,"
Nalbandian told a news conference. "We knew Djokovic might not
play because these things can happen in the Davis Cup.
"Either way I think I played really well. The crowd created
a great atmosphere out there and I really enjoyed it."
Del Potro then produced a clinical performance against Janko
Tipsarevic to win 7-5 6-3 6-4 and put the 2008 finalists in the
driving seat.
In the other semi-final in Cordoba, Spain also held a 2-0
lead over France.
Now ranked 74th in the world, Nalbandian revived memories of
his heyday as he silenced the normally raucous Belgrade crowd.
He hit a staggering 50 winners and scored 25 points more
than Tipsarevic who made 58 unforced errors and converted only
three of 12 break points.
LITTLE CHEER
The 15,000 home fans had little to cheer and the small but
vociferous band of Argentine supporters made most of the noise
as Del Potro carried on where Nalbandian left off.
Tipsarevic saved three set points on his serve in the 10th
game of the opening set but could not repeat the feat in the
12th as Del Potro capitalised on his fifth set point.
With some dejected Serbian fans leaving the upper tiers of
the impressive Belgrade Arena, 2009 U.S. Open champion Del Potro
put his foot on the gas pedal and raced through the second set
after breaking serve in the fourth game.
He hit a superb backhand cross-court winner and then held
serve for the rest of the set, much to the delight of his team
mates and captain Tito Vasquez who jumped off their seats with
joy almost every time he earned a point.
Del Potro conjured a break of serve in the seventh game of
the third set and then held his serve with ease to wrap up the
match in two hours 32 minutes, ending it with an ace on his
second serve.
Nenad Zimonjic and Tipsarevic meet Juan Monaco and Juan
Ignacio Chela in Saturday's doubles, with the reverse singles
scheduled for Sunday.
