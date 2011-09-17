* Argentina lead 2-1 ahead of Sunday's singles

* Djokovic likely to return for Serbia

(adds detail, quotes, changes slug)

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE, Sept 17 Serbia kept alive their hopes of retaining the Davis Cup when Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki beat Juan Monaco and Juan Ignacio Chela 7-6 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to leave Argentina 2-1 up going into the final day.

The hosts will now be hoping world number one Novak Djokovic, who did not play in Friday's singles, can inspire a remarkable semi-final turnaround in the noisy Belgrade Arena which staged Serbia's final triumph against France last year.

Djokovic, who claimed the U.S. Open title on Monday, pulled out of his opening match against David Nalbandian with lower back and rib pain but is expected to be fit for Sunday's reverse singles clash with Juan Martin Del Potro.

Games went with serve without a break point in a tight first set on Saturday before two volleys from Troicki settled the tiebreak and put the Serbs ahead.

The Argentines took a 4-1 lead in the second set but their joy was short-lived as Zimonjic and Troicki won seven games in a row to go two sets up and lead 2-0 in the third.

The Serbian duo broke serve again in the seventh game of the third set and went on to seal victory in two hours nine minutes, having tormented their rivals with a barrage of volleys and forehand winners.

"It was a must-win situation for us, we were definitely under pressure and we played really well under the circumstances," world doubles number three Zimonjic told a news conference.

DIFFICULT MATCH

"It was a difficult match, we had unbelievable support from the crowd and we are in a good position now because I like our chances if Novak plays tomorrow."

Troicki said: "We are all hoping Novak will play tomorrow but either way I am ready to step in again if called upon.

"This win has boosted my confidence after a poor performance in the opening singles against Nalbandian and we know our fans will be pumped up."

Should Djokovic return to face Del Potro, it will be his first singles match for Serbia since they claimed their maiden Davis Cup title with a 3-2 win over France last year.

Djokovic only featured in the doubles in the 4-1 quarter-final victory over Sweden and played no part in the 4-1 first-round defeat of India.

Spain lead France 2-1 in the other semi-final being played in Cordoba. (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)