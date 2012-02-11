Feb 11 Davis Cup first round latest scores
between Serbia and Sweden in Nis on Saturday
Serbia lead Sweden 2-1
Johan Brunstrom/Robert Lindstedt (Sweden) beat Janko
Tipsarevic/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 10-8
Played on Friday
Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Michael Ryderstedt (Sweden) 6-4
6-3 5-7 6-3
Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Filip Prpic (Sweden) 6-3 6-3
6-4
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories