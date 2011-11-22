MADRID Nov 22 World number two Rafa Nadal
will lead favourites Spain in the Davis Cup final against
Argentina next month, captain Albert Costa said on Tuesday.
Nadal will be joined by world number five David Ferrer,
Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco, the same quartet that
beat France 4-1 in the semi-finals in September. Marcel
Granollers has been named as a reserve.
"We have to prove we are favourites on the court and if we
aren't 100 percent we will struggle," Costa told a news
conference.
"Argentina play a brutally high standard of tennis and when
they represent their country they give their all."
Four-times winners Spain claimed their third title in
Argentina in 2008 and federation president Jose Luis Escanuela
warned it would be a tough battle against players used to his
team's preferred surface.
"They are the worst rivals possible on clay," said
Escanuela. "When we went to Mar del Plata (in 2008) the
Argentine public were very hostile.
"I'm not going to ask Spanish fans to repeat this hostility
but that they create a heated atmosphere and support the Spanish
team with passion because this will be a very important factor
in helping us to win."
Spain's team, unbeaten in their last 20 home ties, will
gather in Seville on Friday where the Dec. 2-4 final is to be
played on a specially constructed clay court in a 22,000
capacity arena.
The arrival of Nadal and Ferrer will depend on how they fare
at the ATP World Tour Finals in London this week.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)