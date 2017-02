GIJON, Spain, Sept 16 Holders Spain clinched a berth in their fourth Davis Cup final in five years when David Ferrer helped secure an unassailable 3-1 lead over the United States in the last-four tie in Gijon on Sunday.

World number five Ferrer had to fight from a set down on the clay in the northern Spanish city, coming through 6-7 6-3 6-4 6-2 against the 10th-ranked John Isner for his 16th victory in 16 singles rubbers on clay. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tom Pilcher)