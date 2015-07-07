BARCELONA, July 7 Spain's new Davis Cup captain Conchita Martinez sprung a surprise on Tuesday by naming world number seven David Ferrer in her team for next week's Group I tie away to Russia.

Ferrer was not expected to make himself available for the July 17-19 match in Vladivostok following a dispute between top players and the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) over the appointment last year of Gala Leon as the nation's first female Davis Cup captain.

After weeks of upheaval at the federation and the naming of a new president, Leon was sacked last week and Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion who is also Spain's Fed Cup captain, was named to replace her until the end of the year.

Ferrer will be joined in the Spain team by Pablo Andujar, Daniel Gimeno-Traver, Marc Lopez and David Marrero, Martinez told a news conference in Barcelona.

The five-times winners, missing the likes of Rafa Nadal, Feliciano Lopez and Tommy Robredo, need a victory to have a chance of getting back into the elite World Group for next year's competition.

Russia named their team earlier on Tuesday featuring the relatively little-known Konstantin Kravchuk, Evgeny Donskoy, Andrey Rublev and Karen Kachanov. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)