MADRID, Sept 6 Spain have picked world number
two Rafa Nadal in their team to face France in this month's
Davis Cup semi-final as they bid for a third title in four
years, captain Albert Costa said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old former number one, who was absent for last
year's 5-0 quarter-final loss to the French, will join regulars
David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez for the
Sept. 16-18 tie in Cordoba, Costa told a news conference.
As hosts, Spain have chosen to play the tie on their
favoured red dust and with clay king Nadal on board Costa's team
will be firm favourites to advance to December's final, where
they would meet champions Serbia or Argentina.
Nadal has missed several Davis Cup ties through injury in
recent years and the defending U.S. Open champion had a scare on
Sunday when he collapsed during his post-match news conference
because of severe cramping in his right leg.
He had just beaten David Nalbandian on a hot and humid
afternoon at Flushing Meadows.
Spain and France have played each other seven times in the
Davis Cup, with the Spaniards having won five of those
encounters.
