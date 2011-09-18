CORDOBA, Spain, Sept 18 Rafa Nadal showed he had
put his exertions at the U.S. Open firmly behind him when he
thrashed France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-0 6-2 6-4 to put Spain
through to the Davis Cup final on Sunday.
Tsonga, who helped France to victory in Saturday's doubles
to keep the best of five tie alive at 2-1, was powerless against
Nadal's relentless claycourt game as the world number two
claimed his 17th win in 18 Davis Cup singles matches.
The victory gives Spain, who are bidding for a third title
in four years and will play champions Serbia or Argentina in
December's final, an unbeatable 3-1 lead with only the final
singles rubber to be played.
Serbia won Saturday's doubles in Belgrade to maintain their
hopes of defending the title they won last year with a 3-2
victory over the French.
On another sweltering day in Cordoba, Nadal followed up his
demolition of Richard Gasquet in Friday's opening singles with
another commanding display on his favoured surface at the
Andalusian city's converted bullring.
The 25-year-old lost a gruelling U.S. Open final to Novak
Djokovic on Monday before flying straight back to Spain and he
had little time to adjust to clay from hardcourts.
He did not face a single break point against Tsonga and
sealed victory on his first match point when the Frenchman went
long with a sliced backhand.
The Mallorca native has not lost a Davis Cup singles since
he was beaten by Czech Jiri Novak on his debut in 2004.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Martyn Herman;
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for more tennis news
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)