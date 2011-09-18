* World number two in dominant form
CORDOBA, Spain, Sept 18 Rafa Nadal proved he had
put his exertions at the U.S. Open firmly behind him when he
thrashed France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-0 6-2 6-4 to put Spain
through to the Davis Cup final on Sunday.
The burly Tsonga had helped France to victory in Saturday's
doubles to keep the best of five tie alive at 2-1 but was
powerless against Nadal's relentless claycourt game as the world
number two claimed his 17th win in 18 Davis Cup singles matches.
The victory gave Spain, who are bidding for a third title in
four years and will play champions Serbia or Argentina in
December's final, an unbeatable 3-1 lead ahead of the remaining
singles rubber.
After losing both singles in Belgrade on Friday, Serbia took
Saturday's doubles to maintain their hopes of defending the
title they won last year with a 3-2 victory over the French.
Nadal said he would prefer to play Argentina in the final as
that would mean Spain would be at home and able to choose the
venue and surface.
He also reiterated his criticism of the Davis Cup format,
which he argues puts too much strain on players already
committed to a packed ATP Tour calendar.
"It's always nicer to play at home and the court factor is
very important," he said of the final in an interview with
Spanish television.
"Another reason is that I have more friends in Argentina
than in Serbia," the Mallorca native added.
COMMANDING DISPLAY
On another sweltering day in Cordoba, Nadal followed up his
demolition of Richard Gasquet in Friday's opening singles with
an equally commanding display on his favoured surface at the
Andalusian city's converted bullring.
The 25-year-old lost a gruelling U.S. Open final to Novak
Djokovic on Monday before flying straight back to Spain and he
had little time to adjust to clay from hardcourts.
He did not face a single break point against Tsonga,
converting six of the 17 he created, and sealed victory on his
first match point when the Frenchman went long with a backhand,
sending the red and yellow-clad home support into raptures.
"You can only experience atmospheres like this at the Davis
Cup. It's a very special competition and it's always special for
me to play in front of the Spanish public," Nadal said.
"I don't have many opportunities and when I do I try to make
the most of them."
Nadal has not lost a Davis Cup singles since he was beaten
by Czech Jiri Novak on his debut in 2004.
Spain captain Albert Costa told local television: "Losing
the doubles yesterday made things a bit more complicated but as
I have always said beating France 3-0 is very tough.
"The truth is the Davis Cup has been good to us these past
few years and we have developed into a very strong team."
