PARIS, Sept 22 France opted to play the Davis Cup final against Switzerland on clay, the French federation said on Monday.

The FFT said last week that Les Bleus, who qualified after beating holders Czech Republic, would host the event under a closed stadium roof in Lille.

Switzerland, who will be led by Roger Federer, advanced into the final by knocking out Italy in the semi-finals.

The final will be played from Nov 21-23. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)