UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios
PARIS, Sept 22 France opted to play the Davis Cup final against Switzerland on clay, the French federation said on Monday.
The FFT said last week that Les Bleus, who qualified after beating holders Czech Republic, would host the event under a closed stadium roof in Lille.
Switzerland, who will be led by Roger Federer, advanced into the final by knocking out Italy in the semi-finals.
The final will be played from Nov 21-23. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.